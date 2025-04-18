Roommate, father charged after missing 75-year-old man found dead

By Lindsay Weber, Peyton Headlee

EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A south Sacramento man missing for weeks has been found dead. His roommate and the roommate’s father have been arrested in connection with his death, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Somboun Sayasane, 75, was last seen on December 26 outside of his home near 41st Avenue in south Sacramento. Days later, the sheriff’s office issued an at-risk missing alert.

His dentures and medication were found in his home, raising concerns about his health and well-being due to previous medical issues that required hospitalization, family members said.

“As detectives kind of delved into it further, there appeared to be some suspicious circumstances with it. Now, from there, it unfortunately did evolve into a homicide investigation where detectives believe that he’d been murdered,” Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said.

On Thursday, Sayasane’s body was found a few hundred yards off Old Toll Road in Placerville in a wooded area, officials said.

“There was no firearm involved, but right now, again, he was discovered deceased and clearly murdered,” Gandhi said.

The sheriff’s office said Sayasane was “murdered by his roommate.” That roommate’s father helped dispose of the body. Both are now in custody.

Officials identified the roommate as Benjamin Dougherty, who faces a murder charge. His father, Robert Dougherty, would face an accessory charge.

Both were arrested at separate locations in Petaluma on Thursday morning and have been booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

After he was reported missing, family members of Sayasane said he was “known for his infectious laugh and his artistic talent.”

KCRA 3 spoke with a neighbor who lives off Old Toll Road. He described the area as steep and densely wooded.

“I was pretty shocked. I don’t believe it’s ever happened in the past that I’m aware of,” Andrew Osborne said. “It’s very, very, well, I would say dangerous terrain.”

The sheriff’s office said Old Toll Road was closed in the area where Sayasane was found as deputies investigate.

