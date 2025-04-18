Skip to Content
Pelicans return to Peace River Wildlife Center after hurricane recovery

By Channing Frampton

    PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WBBH) — It’s been over six months since Hurricane Milton damaged the Peace River Wildlife Center. Now, the center is welcoming home some very special family members.

The center says their pelicans have finally returned to the education center. They were the last birds to come home after months of hurricane cleanup and restoration. The center thanks their friends at Flamingo Gardens for taking care of the pelicans while the work was done.

