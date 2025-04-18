More than $1 million street value in drugs seized in investigation

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

KENT COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — Over $1 million in street value of drugs was confiscated after officers in Kent County, Michigan, led a seizure and arrest in Grand Rapids.

The suspect is a Grand Rapids man “who has a lengthy history of drug delivery offenses,” according to the press release from Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was led by the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (KANET), which is run by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of officers from the Wyoming, Grandville and Walker police departments.

The items seized after a search warrant was served in southwest Grand Rapids included:

Five kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine. About 760 grams (1.7 pounds) of fentanyl. Loaded handgun.

“This was a result of our detectives working relentlessly to keep deadly drugs off the street,” Kent County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lieutenant Rob Porter said in his statement. “KANET continues to make a significant impact through targeted local enforcement efforts each day – efforts that are directly saving lives.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.