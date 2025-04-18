Las Vegas police arrest suspect captured throwing dog in a dumpster

By Stephanie Aceves

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police confirmed to Channel 13 that a suspect has been arrested in the incident where a man was captured on video throwing a chihuahua into a dumpster.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Alexis Flores, according to police.

He has been arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for three counts of willful/malicious torture/maiming of an animal.

The suspect was seen dangling a small dog into the trash on Monday, April 14.

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project shared shocking videoof the incident.

According to authorities, the suspect walked up to the dumpster, threw the chihuahua inside and got back in his car. The driver made a U-turn and made sure to close the lid before fleeing the scene.

No further details have been provided, but we will keep you updated with the latest.

