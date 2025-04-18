Cortez High School teacher, coach in custody accused of sex crimes against children

By KNXV Staff

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A teacher and coach at Cortez High School is in custody, accused of sex crimes against children, according to court documents.

The investigation began on March 25, when detectives with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Eric Curtis Chapman, age 43, was identified through a social media service provider as having sent nude photographs of himself to a minor online, court documents state.

His social media accounts were accessed by authorities after a search warrant was obtained. During the investigation, police identified Chapman as a current high school teacher and coach in Phoenix.

Chapman was the head baseball coach at the school before being relieved of his duties, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Chapman was contacted by the Phoenix Police Department on April 16.

Court documents state Chapman admitted to the use of a social media account and to having filmed sexual interactions in several areas of the school’s campus.

The sexual interactions, which Chapman admitted to during police questioning, involved two current students and a former student.

He also admitted to having downloaded and preserved several hundred images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of minors.

Chapman was arrested and faces multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

The Glendale Union High School District sent the following statement to parents:

We are writing to inform you that Cortez High School administration was notified by the Phoenix Police Department that one of our teachers was arrested on charges related to crimes against children.

Upon learning of the allegations, school and district administration took immediate action. The teacher has been relieved of all duties. The Glendale Union High School District takes these matters seriously and works closely with law enforcement to support their investigations and ensure student safety.

As this is an active police investigation, we are unable to share further details.

Thank you for your continued partnership and support.

