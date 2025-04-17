Trooper discovers missing man during traffic stop

By KAKE News Staff

JEWELL COUNTY, Kansas (KAKE) — A routine traffic stop in north central Kansas Thursday morning turned into the discovery of a missing Nebraska man.

In a post on the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Troop C Facebook page, a state trooper was on patrol when a vehicle approached his patrol car going 92 mph in a 65-mph zone on US-36 in eastern Jewell County. As Trooper Mai turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle, he noticed it was crossing the centerline and initially failed to yield to emergency lights.

The vehicle eventually pulled over, and Trooper Mai made contact with the elderly driver. During their conversation, the trooper noticed that the man appeared confused and was trying to make his way back to Omaha, Nebraska. An investigation revealed that the driver had been reported missing from Omaha. His wife hadn’t seen him since the day before, and he was listed as a missing person with Alzheimer’s.

With help from the Omaha Police Department, Republic County Sheriff’s Office, and a nearby first responder, Trooper Mai was able to ensure the driver’s safety, arrange for his vehicle to be transported safely, and coordinate a reunion with the man’s family.

