Suspect wanted in deadly dog attack and separate murder case now in custody, HPD says

By KTRK Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 38-year-old man wanted in a deadly dog mauling case, and a separate murder charge, has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department.

Marshall Paul Garrett was arrested Tuesday morning. Garrett was wanted by police after his dogs mauled his neighbor to death on the same day he was warned that they were out loose, according to court records.

Regarding the unrelated incident, Garrett was already facing a murder charge for an incident from October 2024. In that case, Garrett and a second suspect, identified as Latrecia Washington, beat 69-year-old Alton Joseph Martin.

Authorities said they were called to an assault call in the 2400 block of Gregg Street on Oct. 29, 2024, where they found Martin with head trauma. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 8, 2024. An autopsy revealed he died due to blunt force trauma, police said.

An investigation into the case identified Garrett and Washington as the suspects who assaulted Martin following a disturbance at 3302 Liberty Road.

Garrett was arrested and booked into Harris County jail on his charges, including the three counts of dog attack for the March 2025 incident.

Washington, however, remains at large. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.