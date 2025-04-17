Superload makes its way through western Pennsylvania, moving slowly and taking up 2 lanes



KDKA

By Madeline Bartos

MONROEVILLE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A 153-ton superload so massive it takes up two lanes of traffic is slowly making its way through western Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The superload is carrying a steel cone that is nearly 28 feet wide and 136 feet long. It’s taking a slow and roundabout route to get to I-80 and to the Ohio line.

PennDOT says the superload is moving as a rolling slowdown. Since it’s so big, it takes up two lanes of traffic. The superload is supposed to travel about 25 to 30 mph, but PennDOT says it may go even slower sometimes.

Where is the superload traveling?

PennDOT is telling drivers in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, Butler, Venango and Mercer counties to be alert. The superload will hit roads across the area, including the Tri-Boro Expressway, William Penn Highway and Route 119.

KDKA-TV’s drone team flew over the superload when it was in Allegheny County near Monroeville, making a tight right turn.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

Southern Pines Trucking, Inc. of Aliquippa is transporting the load.

A similarly shaped superload carried by the same company made its way through the Pittsburgh area in September of last year. That time, it was moving from Columbiana, Ohio, to western Pennsylvania. That superload’s final destination was the Edgar Thomson Steel Works plant in Braddock.

PennDOT says motorists can use 511PA.com to check conditions on major roadways. It shows traffic delay warnings and traffic speed information and also gives drivers access to over 1,000 traffic cameras.

