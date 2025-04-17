Police investigating stabbing at school campus, student injured

By Christa Swanson

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Police are investigating a stabbing at the Aurora Science & Tech Middle School that left a student injured Wednesday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called to the school around 1:24 p.m. for a report of someone injured at the school. They said the two teenage girls attending the school were in a fight when one pulled out an edged kitchen knife and stabbed the other student.

The injured girl was taken to the hospital for what are reported to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police reportedly have the suspect in custody in a facility in Adams County. The student is facing charges of aggravated assault.

School officials confirmed there was an altercation between two students. A statement released Wednesday said, “There was a safety incident today involving two students at Aurora Science & Tech (AST) Middle School. A secure perimeter was called at 1:35 pm. Staff followed all Aurora Public Schools (APS) safety protocols and contacted APS Safety and Security as well as the Aurora Police Department, who responded quickly. Both students are safe, and law enforcement is leading the response.”

“Families have been kept updated and are aware of the situation. We understand this incident can raise concerns, and we want to reassure families and our communities that we are taking all necessary steps to maintain a safe and secure environment. This is our top priority. We will have additional APS safety officers and administrative staff on campus the rest of this week to support AST with arrival, dismissal, and student safety throughout the day to maintain a safe learning environment for everyone.”

Authorities said witnesses have been identified, and they are conducting interviews. The cause of the fight remains unknown.

