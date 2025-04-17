Mayor says she has been receiving threatening, racist messages after proclamation controversy

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Wichita Mayor Lily Wu says she’s been getting threatening and racist messages after her signature was missing from a transgender proclamation last month.

Wu posted on social media Wednesday, saying she’s been getting hateful emails about the proclamation for Transgender Day of Visibility didn’t contain her signature as required by city ordinance.

She said, “It has escalated from angry social media posts, to emails and now in-person confrontations with citizens continuing to quote from media’s misreporting that I ‘refused or declined’ to sign a proclamation.”

The mayor posted one of the racist emails, which says in part… “Go back to Guatemala where you belong. You may be deported. Hey here comes ice ice baby.”

Wu added that despite the hateful messages, she is still receiving letters of support from citizens.

“Thankfully, I have also gotten emails like the one from a gentleman seeing me fix the real problems,” she said. “I will continue focusing on our city’s priorities — safety (crime), infrastructure (streets), jobs (economic development), and homelessness.”

Wu says she did not “vote” for the proclamation and cites an administrative error for why her signature didn’t appear.

The ethics board is now investigating 21 complaints against the mayor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.