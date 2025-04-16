‘Sitting ducks’: Third home in danger of falling into Harrods Creek as landslide continues

By Addie Meiners

Click here for updates on this story

PROSPECT, Kentucky (WLKY) — Another home is now in danger of sliding into Harrods Creek, as much of the land and trees in its backyard has slid in.

Kirsten Ramsey has lived in the home for four years. She said she’s worried about what to do next.

“It’s definitely not something you see every day and not anything we’ve ever had to deal with. So, we’re learning as we go and taking it day by day,” said Ramsey.

Louisville Metro Emergency Management is handling the situation. Kelly Jones, the deputy director, said they’re working with state and federal agencies to find a solution.

Home in danger of falling into Harrods Creek due to mudslideMultiple houses in danger of sliding into Harrods Creek after mudslide “This is a process that is a little bit unique to us, one that we haven’t seen here in Jefferson County yet,” said Jones. “So we’ve reached out to the state. We’ve got engineers coming in … but it could take us two or three weeks to figure out exactly what the long-term remedy is.”

Ramsey said she has been in contact with someone from the Louisville Metro Codes and Regulations. They have inspected the damage and all three homes multiple times, and have not condemned any of them yet.

“We’re sitting ducks on the creek, just kind of waiting to hear the word or what we need to do,” said Ramsey.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.