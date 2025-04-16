Maine oncology nurse to run Boston Marathon in honor of nephew with brain cancer

By Terry Stackhouse

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — A Maine woman who is running the 129th Boston Marathon said her work and family life have inspired her to participate in the historic race.

Laura Gosselin lives in the town of China in Kennebec County and works as an oncology nurse at MaineGeneral’s Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care in Augusta. She took on that job after losing her mother in 2018.

Gosselin has been training for her first Boston Marathon and takes breaks every time a special song comes on her playlist in order to dance, a special way to honor her nephew who is battling brain cancer.

In addition to running for her nephew, Gosselin is raising money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute by participating in the marathon. She has raised more than $13,000 so far.

“I think I will be praying for my patients that are fighting, praying for my nephew and his family, and I think that’s definitely going to carry me through the whole 26.2 miles,” Gosselin said.

