Firefighters hang from a crane — training for technical rescues

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Firefighters from Boise, Meridian, and Eagle are training for niche technical rescue scenarios this week, like using a crane operator to execute a successful rescue.

Boise Fire boasts the largest Technical Rescue Team in Idaho, which focuses on responding to calls that go beyond what average fire crews can tackle.

“I think a lot of people just think we put out fires, right?” says Phil Desilet, with Boise Fire.

He explained that they do much more than just put out flames.

“Well, it’s one of those low-frequency, high-risk calls. There’s a high likelihood with this many cranes up in the Treasure Valley here that this type of emergency could happen, and we want to be ready to help them,” says Desilet.

Fire crews spent all day Tuesday training as part of their technical rescue training week, sending people down a crane in baskets and harnesses to simulate the rescue of a crane operator.

They will continue training on things like trench rescues, dive rescues, swiftwater rescues, and rescues in confined spaces.

