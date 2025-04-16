Dog’s best friend: Iowa Wild’s Brendan Gaunce donates to animal rescue with every point scored

By Jeff Dubrof

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Dog is man’s best friend, and for Iowa Wild player Brendan Gaunce, he’s made sure he’s dog’s best friend too.

Gaunce’s success on the ice has made him a fan favorite at Wells Fargo Arena, but it’s not the only place where he’s become a household name.

“Oh, it’s so fun watching him here because you can tell that he is such a dog lover,” said Kenzie Miller, events supervisor for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

It’s that love for dogs that drove him to give back to the Des Moines community through his organization, Points for Paws.

“Every point I get, me and my wife will donate $100 to whichever city that we are in, and this year it is the ARL,” Gaunce said.

Racking up 29 points this season for the Iowa Wild translates to a barking $2,900.

“It really makes such an amazing impact on the animals here,” Miller said.

“I think as you get older, you realize that hockey is more than what’s at the rink. You get to impact communities,” Gaunce said.

Gaunce and the ARL work tirelessly to get dogs like Chromia a new home. The work has not gone unnoticed, even if Chromia wants to go play with toys instead.

“I have a platform. It wasn’t something that I was gifted, but I earned, and I want to make the most of it and to help communities that take us in,” Gaunce said.

Plus, spending the afternoon with his four-legged friends doesn’t hurt either.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.