Dashcam video shows chase of armed carjacking suspects; chief commends victim for courage

SOUTHFIELD, Michigan (WXYZ) — Two suspects have been arrested in an armed carjacking of a man at an apartment complex over the weekend in Southfield.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said officers received a call around 4:40 a.m. about a Dodge Charger that had been taken at gunpoint at an apartment complex on 12 Mile Road near Telegraph Road.

Barren said the victim, whose name is Josuah McCullough, 20, was able to compose himself and give a specific description of the suspects and the vehicles they were driving.

Officers were in the area of the Lodge Freeway and Lahser Road when they observed a black Jeep and then the stolen Charger traveling at a high rate of speed. The black Jeep was reported stolen out of Detroit two days before.

Police started chasing the Charger, and the chase went down the Lodge into Detroit at speeds of around 125 mph. The suspects then went onto the Davison Freeway, and officers used a PIT maneuver to disable the Charger. The two suspects were taken into custody.

One suspect is a 17-year-old from Detroit charged with carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon. The second suspect is Derek Butler, 18, from Detroit. He’s charged with carjacking, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Detectives are still working to identify the driver of the Jeep, which was last seen near southbound Southfield Freeway near 8 Mile Road. Police say the suspects used the Jeep to locate, follow and target the vehicle and steal his car.

During the press conference, Barren commended the victim, McCullough, for joining them and speaking to the media.

“That courage was displayed the night of the incident,” Barren said. “This young man had the ability to compose himself, call 911, give a specific description of the suspects, what they were wearing, what vehicle they were driving.”

He was delivering for DoorDash when it happened, police say, and still made the delivery despite being carjacked.

“I was just scared but happy that I’m alive,” he said.

Barren gave him a chief’s challenge coin at the press conference for his courage.

