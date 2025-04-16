11-year-old hospitalized following being struck by car while riding scooter

By Michael Martin

ROY, Utah (KSTU) — An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital in stable condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Roy. The name of the victim hasn’t been released by police.

Roy police said the crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of 4400 South 1900 West. Officers say the child was in the crosswalk on a scooter when he was struck by a vehicle.

The 11-year-old boy was taken via helicopter to the hospital. At last check, investigators said he was listed in stable condition.

The driver, a 38-year-old, stayed at the scene and submitted to a blood test. The crash is under investigation, and police say the driver could face charges depending on the outcome of the investigation. Currently, witness statements lead police to believe the vehicle ran a red light, leading to the collision.

