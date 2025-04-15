‘Whatever happens to me, he is responsible’: Woman names ex-husband in social media post before being killed in apparent murder-suicide in Miami

By Tynisa Senior, Faith Graham

MIAMI (WSVN) — A woman’s social media account has revealed that she’d been living in fear of her ex-husband, who took both of their lives in an apparent murder-suicide at her place of employment on Monday.

“Whatever happens to me, he is responsible. There is a report made by local police here in the US,” said Indiana del Socorro Guzman Mendoza in a video posted on Facebook.

Prior to 32-year-old Indiana del Socorro Guzman Mendoza’s life allegedly being taken at the hands of her former partner, 61-year-old Reynaldo Sandoval, she posted a video on her Facebook account warning loved ones that if anything happens to her—Sandoval is to be blamed.

Her fears sadly came true Monday morning, when police said it appears Sandoval shot her to death at her job, Del Toro Insurance on Northwest 27th Avenue, before taking his own life.

According to arrest records, the pair had been together for nine years. They got married in Nicaragua before migrating to the United States three years ago.

“It’s been a long time already that things have not been going right. More than 6 months of separation,” Guzman Mendoza can be heard saying in the video.

It appears things took a violent turn as Sandoval was arrested and charged with stalking and violating a domestic violence injunction on April 2.

This came on the heels of a 911 call Guzman Mendoza made on March 8. According to the arrest report, she told officers he had been showing up at her home and even followed her to the supermarket.

In the report, it was written that, “The victim also stated that the defendant had been harassing her through phone calls, social media, and texts.”

While Sandoval was taken into custody, he was ultimately released.

Less than two weeks later, both he and Guzman Mendoza would be found dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

This murder-suicide is the latest in a recent string of domestic incidents across South Florida.

