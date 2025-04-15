Skip to Content
Man missing in sand dunes area found dead

    KANE COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A man who went missing over the weekend after venturing into Coral Pink Sand Dunes in southern Utah was found dead Monday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said 67-year-old Neal Mower was reported “overdue” on Sunday. He purchased a pass to the state park on Thursday, and by Sunday, someone noticed that his vehicle had been there for several days but they hadn’t seen him.

A search party was formed Sunday, and they looked for Mower until nightfall. They resumed the search and found his body about 1.8 miles from his vehicle.

The cause of his death is not known; his body will be taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and investigation.

“Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Glover offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Mower,” officials wrote in the announcement. “Also, a huge debt of gratitude to the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, the Kanab Bureau of Land Management staff, and our tireless volunteer search and rescue members who took time away from their families and jobs to help search.”

