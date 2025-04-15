Man gets second life sentence for deadly 2019 shooting

By Ryan Jeltema

FLINT, Michigan (WJRT) — The 32-year-old man convicted twice for a deadly triple shooting near downtown Flint nearly six years ago received another mandatory sentence of life in prison Monday.

Christopher Meadows was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for the shooting on Saginaw Street near Avenue A on July 21, 2019. The shooting claimed the life of 26-year-old Wanda Garner of Flint.

Two other passengers in Garner’s car sustained critical injuries, which they survived.

A Genesee County jury convicted Meadows of the following charges after his third trial in March:

One count of first-degree murder. Two counts of attempted murder. One count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death. Two counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing serious injury. Nine weapons charges.

The first trial for Meadows ended with a hung jury in 2020 and the Michigan Court of Appeals overturned his guilty verdict in 2024 from the second trial. He stood trial for a third time in March.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office says a friend of Meadows had been shot and paralyzed a short time before the deadly triple shooting in 2019. He called a friend and asked for a ride so they could find the person Meadows believed was responsible for shooting his friend.

