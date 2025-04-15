Dozens of UWM students march in protest after Trump administration revokes 13 student visas on campus, no explanation given yet

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Dozens of people marched around the UW-Milwaukee campus Monday, April 14, to protest the Trump administration for revoking hundreds of student visas across the country.

Thirteen current or former students had visas revoked at UWM.

The names of those whose visas were revoked at UWM have not been released, and the federal government has not given a reason why. That uncertainty is fueling fear.

UWM freshman Connie Acuahuitl told us, “It has been scary waking up every morning and having to think that my peers and myself are under attack.”

Acuahuitl doesn’t know what the attack is, specifically, or when it could come, but she’s ready nonetheless. She said, “Currently, I have my passport with me, a lawyer card, and my Know Your Rights card.”

Acuahuitl was one of several dozen protesters marching on campus after 13 current or former students had their visas revoked by the Trump administration.

In a statement to students, UWM wrote, “The precise rationale for these terminations is unclear.”

The White House has not given specific reasons for the revocations at UWM.

But on Thursday, April 10, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said students who come to this country are expected to go to class.

He then said, “If you come here to like vandalize the library, take over a campus, and do all kinds of crazy things, you know, we’re going to get rid of these people.”

Rubio later called the people who had visas revoked “lunatics.”

As the protest groups have done many times, they took to the streets to march, blocking traffic along the way. Their goal was to end up at the university’s administration building.

UWM said it “played no role in these revocations or terminations,” but students want the university to provide more protections, like declaring the campus a sanctuary.

Freshman Faiz Sajjad said, “It feels like, as a brown man, this campus don’t care for me or my people or other people.”

Many alleged pro-Palestinian support was the reason for the visa revocations at UWM.

But the university said, “There is no reason to believe the terminations are specific to participation in free speech events or political activity.”

As they wait for answers, some students are bracing for a worst-case scenario.

Acuahuitl told us, “My fear is to not only have my dream revoked, but my family’s dream of succeeding in America.”

We asked UWM if the students who lost their visas can continue to attend classes or if they’ll have to leave the country immediately. The university did not answer that question directly.

