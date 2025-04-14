Teens set up hammock at megastore to try to steal after close, Douglas County sheriff says

By Aaron Hegarty

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Three Omaha teenagers planned to steal from a megastore by staying inside after close, Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson tells KETV.

A 16-year-old and two 15-year-old boys set up a hammock behind paper towels on the shelves before they were caught.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday at the Walmart near 99th and Blair High Road, Hanson said. He said they were equipped with food, drinks and ski masks.

“A lot of teenagers today, they want these video games,” he said. “And if the parents aren’t going to buy them for them, they may come up with creative and unfortunately criminal ways to get them.”

Hanson said the teens admitted their goal was to make off with video games and consoles and other electronics. He also said they admitted they were prepared to forcibly rob from the store if they encountered employees after close.

An off-duty, in-uniform Douglas County sheriff deputy was working security at the store when he radioed for assistance.

Customers were evacuated during the search for the teens, Hanson said. They were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

Hanson said, “Know where your kids are. If they tell you that they’re spending the night with a friend, verify with that friend’s parents and double-check. Also, check your kid’s location on the phone. If your child will not share their location on their smartphone, there’s a problem. They’re not entitled to that privacy as juveniles as dependents.”

Hanson said they were charged with obstructing a peace officer, trespassing, possession of burglar tools and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Omaha police officers responded to the scene, Hanson said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.