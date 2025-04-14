At least 24 homes damaged, 6 injured after house explosion

By S.E. Jenkins

AUSTIN, Texas (KTVT) — Six people were injured, a two-story home was leveled and two dozen other homes were damaged when a house exploded in Austin on Sunday, according to officials.

Just before 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home explosion in the 10400 block of Double Spur Loop, near DK Ranch Road, the Austin Fire Department said.

Responding crews found a two-story home completely leveled by the explosion, Austin FD said, a neighboring home with “significant structural collapse,” and a vehicle on fire.

Twenty-four other homes in the area were reported damaged by the explosion, according to Austin FD. The affected area includes Spicewood Mesa, Pantera Ridge and Muley Drive.

Six people injured

Firefighters initiated search operations and “extricated” two people: one from the primary home and one from a neighboring home.

Austin FD said six people were injured, including two residents from the two-story, primary home. One is in critical condition; the other is in serious but stable condition.

Another person and two firefighters received minor injuries.

Boom heard for miles

Cedar Park police said a “loud boom” was heard and felt in the area, about 20 miles north of downtown Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said the explosion was “reportedly heard as far north as Georgetown.”

Investigation ongoing

Austin FD said there are no remaining spot fires and all residents in the primary and neighboring homes have been accounted for.

The fire department said that initial reports suggesting a plane crash have been ruled out.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown, and the incident remains under investigation. The Travis County Fire Marshal is the lead investigator.

Crews with Austin FD, Austin police, Austin-Travis County EMS, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, the Travis County Fire Marshal, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Gas and Pedernales Electric Company responded to the explosion.

