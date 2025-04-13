Man dies after being pulled from waters at Hawaii beach

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

LIHU’E, Hawaii (KITV) — A man died after being pulled from waters at Lydgate Beach Park on Saturday morning, April 12.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. first responders arrived at the beach for a report of a swimmer in distress. According to preliminary reports, five good Samaritans attempted to help the swimmer, 30-year-old Matthew Tusitala from Kapa’a.

The Kauai Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the Kauai Police Department also responded to the incident.

An Ocean Safety lifeguard swam out and brought the unresponsive swimmer to shore while the five good Samaritans were brought to shore after struggling against the current.

Emergency crews performed CPR and used a Lucas Device before Tusitala was taken to the Wilcox Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, authorities don’t believe that foul play is suspected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.