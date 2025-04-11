Small plane crashes near airport; multiple roads closed

By Scott Sutton

BOCA RATON, Florida (WPTV) — Three people aboard a small plane were killed after the aircraft crashed Friday morning in Boca Raton near the city’s airport, fire rescue officials said. One person on the ground was also hurt but is expected to survive their injuries.

The Cessna 310 went down at about 10:20 a.m. on Military Trail after departing the airport, according to the FAA.

The FAA said the plane was headed to Tallahassee International Airport.

During an afternoon news conference, Boca Raton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle said dispatch received a call at about 10:12 a.m. “for a plane in trouble.”

“The aircraft apparently had some mechanical issues and went down here on Military Trail,” LaSalle said.

Fire Rescue said the person on the ground was injured after hitting a tree because of debris and fire caused by the crash.

“It’s non-life-threatening injuries. We treated him and sent him to the hospital,” LaSalle said. “He drove through, apparently, the fireball, (but) this is unconfirmed.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

A photo from a WPTV viewer showed the driver’s car was heavily charred after hitting the tree.

The plane crash scattered debris across the road and the nearby train tracks.

Aerial pictures from the scene show multiple first responders near the intersection with Glades Road.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

ROAD CLOSURES; TRI-RAIL AFFECTED At 1:08 p.m., N. Military Trail remained closed between Northwest 19th Street and Butts Road. The Interstate 95 overpass at Glades Road remains closed eastbound and westbound.

“Road closures will remain into the foreseeable future,” Boca Raton police said in a social media post.

The airport is also closed. Tri-Rail service is also being impacted because of debris on the tracks.

Tri-Rail said all rail traffic is stopped between the Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach stations.

“We are arranging a bus bridge between the two stations to maintain service, but train service will experience delays, most likely for the rest of the day,” according to a statement from Tri-Rail.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The School District of Palm Beach County said nearby Boca Raton High School is not impacted and school operations are going ahead as normal. Parents are asked not to come to the school to pick up their children because traffic in the area is very congested.

