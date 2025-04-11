Man indicted in Everett’s Charline Rosemond’s 2009 cold case death

By John Atwater, Veronica Haynes, and Emily Maher

SOMERVILLE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — More than 16 years after an Everett, Massachusetts, woman was found fatally shot in a car, a Malden man has been charged in her death, according to Middlesex County court documents.

Charline Rosemond, 23, was found fatally shot in the head in her father’s car in Somerville six days after her family reported her missing.

Heinsky Anacreon, 38, of Malden, was indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury on charges of murder, willfully misleading a police officer and willfully misleading an attorney.

“The jurors for the commonwealth of Massachusetts … (find) that Heinsky Anacreon … did assault and beat Charline Rosemond with intent to murder her and by such assault and beating did kill and murder Charline Rosemond,” the indictment reads.

Charline Rosemond was reported missing by her family on April 7, 2009, after she didn’t return home with her dad’s car after driving it the previous day. They later found out that she never showed up for work.

On the day she disappeared, Charline Rosemond had plans to purchase a car with a friend after work and withdrew $4,100 cash, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Investigators said that friend told her she could get a better deal if she paid in cash through his friend who worked at a used car lot.

“Investigators learned that the victim had been in negotiation with someone who she considered one of her closest friends, an individual named Roberto Jeune, who is now deceased, and a third party, later identified as Mr. Anacreon, in order to make the purchase of that car,” Ryan said.

Ryan said Jeune and Anacreon used the car as bait to set her up. No cash was found with the woman’s body, leading investigators to believe the motive was robbery, Ryan said.

Ryan said both Anacreon and Jeune lied to detectives and the Rosemond family early in the investigation.

Rosemond’s family opened up about her death recently on WCVB’s CityLine.

“The life of the party. She was always brave, very adventurous, and so I always wanted to be like her. She had plans to open up a hair salon,” her sister, Rosalie Rosemond, said.

The sister said that police originally declined to take their report and told the family to wait 24-48 hours.

“We had tried calling her phone and it rang and it rang and it rang, and eventually, it stopped ringing, and it just went to voicemail. And she would never miss work,” Rosalie Rosemond said.

They turned to the media and friends to get the word out.

“Everett Police Department, they weren’t really doing anything to help us. And at some point, my dad would call the state police, because he’s like, please, can you guys help me? My daughter’s missing. And they would just hang up on him. They didn’t even give him the time of day to listen,” Rosalie Rosemond said.

Six days after they reported her missing, Charline Rosemond was found dead inside her father’s car in the parking lot of a Somerville apartment complex.

Ryan said she believed Jeune would also be indicted and charged in the case if he was still alive.

