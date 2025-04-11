Colorado now has one of the most restrictive gun laws in the country

By Shaun Boyd

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday signed into law what may be the toughest gun control regulations in state history.

Under the new law, it is illegal to buy, sell and make most semi-automatic firearms without background checks and training. The governor was under heavy pressure to veto the bill from gun rights advocates, including Colorado’s Republican members of Congress. They say the new is unconstitutional.

Bill sponsor state Rep. Tom Sullivan, says it is lifesaving.

“We have been able add to the safety of each and every Coloradan,” he said.

Sullivan’s son Alex was murdered in the Aurora theater shooting.

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday signed into law what may be the toughest gun control regulations in state history.

Under the new law, it is illegal to buy, sell and make most semi-automatic firearms without background checks and training. The governor was under heavy pressure to veto the bill from gun rights advocates, including Colorado’s Republican members of Congress. They say the new is unconstitutional.

Bill sponsor state Rep. Tom Sullivan, says it is lifesaving.

“We have been able add to the safety of each and every Coloradan,” he said.

Sullivan’s son Alex was murdered in the Aurora theater shooting.

“My family made the decision that we would not be silent or indivisible. We would speak out and be present for all those who have been impacted by the public health crisis that is gun violence,” he said.

He has helped pass nearly two dozen gun laws since becoming a state lawmaker in 2019. The new law is the most far reaching, although it doesn’t go as far as Sullivan would have liked. The original version banned so-called assault weapons. Polis negotiated several amendments, including an exemption for those who agree to an extensive vetting process.

“We can make sure the people who choose to buy guns, first of all, are able to choose the gun they want, but also that they’re properly trained,” Polis said at a bill signing ceremony.

But the new limits who qualifies for training.

Individuals would need to pass a background check and receive an eligibility card from their county sheriff, who could deny it if he or she believed the person was a danger.

Those eligible for training would need to pass a 12 hour safety course certified by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, unless they have completed hunters’ training and then it would be 4 hours.

Their names would then go into a state database allowing them to purchase a gun after passing another background check by a firearms dealer.

“This is going to put firearm ownership out of reach a lot those people,” said Huey Laugesen with the Colorado State Shooting Association.

He says the expense associated with obtaining a permit, training and background checks infringes on people’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Laugesen says the Colorado State Shooting Association plans to sue.

“Polis might think he’s scoring points with the anti-gun crowd, but as far as we’re concerned he has just handed us a rallying cry. This fight is far from over and we’re playing for keeps,” Laugesen said.

So is Sullivan.

“There is more to do, and I will always be at least that one who will stand up and be heard when it comes to taking action against the public health crisis that is gun violence,” he said.

The new law also outlaws rapid-fire conversion devices — like bump stocks — which make semiautomatic guns to operate like an automatic weapon.

It is focused on semi-automatics — like AR-15 and AK-47 rifles — that have detachable ammunition magazines, which allow a user to reload rapidly.

Shotguns, common hunting rifles and most handguns are exempt.

The restrictions apply to new purchases only starting August of next year.

The governor says he wants to keep training under $200 and he is looking into providing help for those who can’t afford it, and maybe exempting people who are career military or post certified.

Coloradans will not be able to avoid the new restrictions by buying a gun in another state. Federal law requires firearms dealers to abide by the laws of the state where the buyer lives.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.