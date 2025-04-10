Police seek suspects after shocking dog abuse caught on video

By Graham Cawthon, Lydia Blackstone

TYBEE ISLAND, Georgia (WJCL) — The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating an incident of animal abuse that was caught on video.

According to police, officers responded to the Tybee Island dog park, at 78 Van Horne Avenue, on Saturday, April 5, after a report someone was seen strangling a dog with a leash.

The caller told police they watched a man hoist a dog over a fence and strangle it by holding it off the ground by its leash.

They said this went on for approximately 7 seconds, while the dog yelped and gasped for air.

“When confronted by the caller, the man allegedly broke two fence slats and pulled the dog through the hole he created,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “He and his companion then rounded up their 4 other dogs, loaded them into their van, and left the scene.”

Police released the cell phone video provided by the caller “in pursuit of justice for any animals that may have been harmed by the suspect(s).”

The suspects are described only as two white men, accompanied by a total of five dogs, and traveling in a large, white utility van.

If you have any information, contact the Tybee Island Police Department at 912-786-5600.

