Police investigate strong-armed robbery at a 24-hour adult lingerie and novelty store

By Rob McCartney

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police investigate a middle-of-the-night, strong-armed robbery at a 24-hour adult lingerie and novelty store.

The incident happened at the Doctor John’s near 72nd and Pine streets.

At a little after 3:30 a.m., two guys walked into the store.

They were pretty direct about what they were going to do.

The first suspect went behind the counter and immediately started assaulting the clerk.

While the other suspect came over, the first guy went back to the register and tried with no luck.

The second suspect picked up the clerk and made him open the cash drawer.

He then wrestled the clerk into a back room.

Meanwhile, the first guy grabbed all the cash he could, but that was not enough for him.

He spilled a couple of coins on the floor, but he made sure to stop and grab every last cent.

The two thieves then ran off into the pre-dawn hours of that Tuesday morning.

The guy who grabbed the cash was wearing a brown jacket, light green sweatpants, and a white mask.

The one who wrestled with the clerk had on a black hoodie and a colorful mask.

If anyone has any information about the incident, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or online here.

