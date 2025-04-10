Man strangled his wife, left her body in a car to go to a job interview

By KVIA News Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Update (April 9, 2025): Court documents newly obtained by ABC-7 state that Jorge Raygoza came forward to Mexican authorities to identify Coral Sifuentes, his wife. Other family members then confirmed her identification.

The court documents state that Raygoza works in Hobbs, New Mexico during the week and visits El Paso, where Sifuentes and their children life, on the weekends.

On March 18, 2025, Raygoza learned that Sifuentes had been having an extramarital affair for the past two years, according to investigators. Court documents state that Raygoza found evidence of the affair when Sifuentes met the other person at a motel on Lomaland.

On March 21, 2025, Raygoza returned home and confronted his wife about the affair, court documents state. They explain that Raygoza later told police he strangled Sifuentes for about 30 minutes to release his rage, then dressed her and stored her body in the backseat of her car. He then went for a job interview.

Investigators say that after the interview, Raygoza got into Sifuentes’ car and drove to Juarez. Cameras at the Ysleta Port of Entry caught Raygoza crossing in his wife’s car the evening of March 21, and returning two hours later. Upon return, the car looked as though it had been driven through a desert area, officials said in the court documents.

The court documents state that Raygoza searched multiple times for news articles in Juarez about Sifuentes in the days after her death.

Update: The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office says Sifuentes died of asphyxiation by strangulation. Officials found her body on March 22, 2025 on the Periferico Camino Real highway in Juarez, in the Plutarco Elías Calles neighborhood.

El Paso Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of murdering a woman and leaving her body in Juarez.

Detectives arrested Jorge Mares Raygoza, 47, for the murder of Coral Llamas Sifuentes, 45, on March 21, 2025. Crimes Against Persons investigators started looking into Sifuentes’ death after the FBI contacted them to say Sifuentes’ body had been found in Juarez, but they believed her murder may have happened in the United States.

Detectives say they think the murder happened on Landry McKee Lane in the Lower Valley a week before Raygoza’s arrest on March 28, 2025.

Officers booked Raygoza into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,250,000 bond. Detectives are still investigating the murder.

