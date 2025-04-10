Man shot by law enforcement after pursuit from US-Canada border

By Addison Kliewer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma man was shot by law enforcement in Minnesota after leading them on a high-speed pursuit from the U.S.-Canadian border on Monday.

A 34-year-old from Yukon led law enforcement officials on a pursuit that began in North Dakota at the Pembina Port of Entry when he was confronted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This happened at about 9:40 a.m.

The man was driving a 2011 black Cadillac, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit made its way into Minnesota, where the Oklahoman was driving at high rates of speed and erratically, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit continued through the town of Crookston, Minnesota, before ending on County Rd. 9, more than 100 miles away from the port of entry.

When the Cadillac stopped, law enforcement shot the Yukon man, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The man allegedly had firearms in his vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. He was transported to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center and is awaiting charges.

The shooting is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

There were no other individuals in the Cadillac at the time of the pursuit.

KOCO has chosen not to name the suspect until criminal charges are filed.

