CNN - Regional

Man airlifted after alligator attack

Published 12:12 pm

By Haley Kindle

    BEAUFORT, South Carolina (WJCL) — Authorities responded to an alligator attack in Beaufort County Wednesday, that left one person injured.

According to officials, the attack happened in Beaufort County’s Sun City community.

SCDNR Law Enforcement and Wildlife Section personnel, along with local authorities, responded to the scene.

Officials say a male victim was airlifted to the hospital following the attack with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 8 1/2-foot alligator was removed from the scene and euthanized.

