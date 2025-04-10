Judge facing arrest after video shows her pulling gun at city building during argument with woman

By Ayron Lewallen

TARRANT, Alabama (WVTM) — A Tarrant city judge is now facing arrest after pulling out a gun on city property. Police said it happened after an argument, and it was caught on camera. The chief of police is working to get a warrant for her arrest now.

This incident happened on March 28 after what police are calling an argument with another woman. Police chief Wendell Major tells WVTM 13 a woman was at the municipal court for what he believes was a traffic court appearance. He said the woman’s case was never heard because she got irritated and had an outburst. She was charged with obstructing government operations and was arrested. Once she was released from jail, she came back to get her car.

Sgt. Cynthia Morrow said that’s when Jackson walked out of the building and pulled a gun out of her purse. In the video, you can hear another voice calling Jackson a derogatory term. Now, Jackson is facing arrest for bringing a gun inside a city building.

“She pulled a gun out of her purse, and she’s not allowed to have weapons inside the building,” Morrow said. “There are signs that are posted—code violations from the state of Alabama that are posted—throughout the building where no one is supposed to have weapons inside the building, except for police officers of course.”

Residents in the city of Tarrant like Belinda Lipford, hope city officials can move past the drama and focus on serving the people.

“I think that we should as a community—as a neighborhood—we all should get along and work together with each other and support each other and stop with all the negative things and thoughts,” she said.

WVTM 13 asked Mayor Wayman Newton if Jackson is still working while police investigate. He said he would not comment because it’s a personnel matter.

