Dallas restaurant one-man show gains viral fame after 37 years



KTVT, SAMUEL OLVERA, CNN

By Marissa Armas

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — An 84-year-old restaurant owner in Dallas is finally getting the recognition he deserves after he unknowingly went viral on social media.

Samad Afghanipour, owner of Samad Café, arrived from Iran almost 40 years ago, and it was his American dream to open the restaurant.

One-man show

Afghanipour has been a one-man show in his kitchen for years.

The restaurant, which is tucked inside on Manor Way, is next to a mechanic shop that Afghanipour also used to run. From the street where this business stands, you can smell the aroma of Persian spices in the air.

“Almost 37 years, I’ve been here,” Afghanipour told CBS News Texas on Wednesday. “And it’s fresh food. I make it right now in the morning at 7 in the morning, and I’m ready at 11:30 a.m., opening the door for customers…nice customers.”

Social media fame

He has dozens of new customers because he recently went viral on social media, garnering over 13 million views on TikTok. Local content creator Samuel Olvera posted the video online. Olvera posted a POV of him supporting the small business, and it took off like wildfire.

“I mean it’s very overwhelming, I’m sure it’s overwhelming for Samad as well,” said Olvera. “I appreciate all the support and all the support everyone has shown to Samad.”

Since the video was posted, reviews are piling up on the restaurant’s Google page, business is thriving, and donations are trickling in from the community. A crowdsourcing page raised over $3,200 for Afghanipour. Olvera gave those donations to Afghanipour on Wednesday.

“I believe he wants to donate it all, and that’s amazing, like honestly it’s very inspiring as well,” Olvera said.

Donating to charity

Afghanipour said he wants to give those donations to a charity for kids. The support from the community and business has picked up so much, Afghanipour called in his son, Amir Bagshahi, for backup.

“Now to see him finally get the notoriety he deserves, it’s great because his food really is wholesome, and nutritious, and from the heart,” Bagshahi said.

Grateful for blessing

For Afghanipour, this newfound internet fame is a blessing, and he’s so grateful for the momentum. He said he’ll ride this wave of love and generosity while it lasts.

“I’m glad after they get their food, and after they eat their food, they are happy and leave this place happy,” Afghanipour said.

When asked how long he’ll continue doing this, he said, “Still, I’m young, I’m happy, you know.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.