Christian youth group leader sexually abused minors, charging documents say

CATONSVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — A Catonsville Christian youth group leader faces nearly 80 charges, including inappropriately touching teenage boys in his care, according to charging documents.

Police charging documents state that Kevin Blair Guy, 32, sexually abused five minors. The allegations go back several years.

Guy is being held without bail. He’s been in jail since March 12 — an indictment was handed out on Monday.

Neighbors 11 News spoke to are shocked and surprised by the allegations.

“I never expected anything like that,” said Mary Baykowski. “He is such a nice guy, friendly, help you do anything you needed help with. I just can’t believe it.”

Baykowski lives near Guy, who she said lives with his wife and 4-year-old son.

Police said the alleged sexual abuse took place from 2018 until June 2024, when Guy was working as a youth group counselor at Cummins Reformed Episcopal Church in Catonsville.

Police charging documents said some of the incidents happened at a fast-food restaurant near the church. Other incidents took place at his home in Reisterstown.

In one incident, investigators allege Guy set up his cellphone in the bathroom and recorded a student. The student declined to be interviewed by police.

Guy is also accused of sending explicit photos of himself to the boys in a group message on Snapchat.

Police charging documents indicate Guy would also choke the boys. The alleged victims told police Guy talked with them about his college sexual experiences with men. He told the boys he would mess with men when he was high or drunk to get free meals.

Guy told police when he was 10 years old, he was molested by a man over the course of an entire summer. He also told police he struggles with drinking.

“Good neighbors,” Baykowski said. “If you need anything, they would help you the best they could. They’d watch out for my mom. I never expected anything like this.”

Both his employer and his defense attorney declined to comment. The indictment means there will be no preliminary hearing. The case is now in circuit court, but a trial date has not been set yet.

