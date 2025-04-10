Car tears through the field during a soccer match



By David Schuman

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — A video posted on social media shows a vehicle interrupting a soccer match at McMurray Field in St. Paul over the weekend.

Someone who was there said that a YouTube content creator organized the match.

He says it was a lot of fun until the car showed up.

“It started running down and drove around the crowd and started running [toward] people,” he said. “That’s when it got scary. Had no idea who it was, to be honest. Random, I have no idea.”

Nobody was hurt.

Even though it’s unclear if the driver was trying to hit anybody, the man who was there compared what happened to a popular video game.

“It was kind of like Rocket League,” he said. “It was kind of crazy, just running around the field. Never seen it before, to be honest.”

St. Paul police say they’re working to identify the driver.

Andy Rodriguez, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the field had been rented out for the event.

He wrote on social media, “These types of actions are not appropriate in our shared public spaces. We are taking steps to assess the situation and determine what solutions may be available to prevent this from occurring again, including potential fencing or other deterrents.”

Police say since the turf field wasn’t damaged, someone would have to come forward as a victim for the incident to be considered a crime.

