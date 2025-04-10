A New Dawn in Midtown: Ribbon-Cutting at RoseMary’s Place Apartments

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a heartfelt celebration of compassion, community, and commitment, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for RoseMary’s Place Apartments in Midtown Houston marked a pivotal moment in the city’s ongoing mission to end homelessness. With blue skies overhead and brighter futures ahead, city leaders, faith-based allies, and housing champions gathered on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, to officially open the doors to a development that’s not just about shelter—it’s about sanctuary.

Nestled at 3300 Caroline Street, this $18.6 million beacon of hope is a four-story symbol of what happens when city grit meets human grace. Thanks to strategic investment from the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department (HCD)—and the use of Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR17) funds—149 permanent supportive housing units have come to life for Houstonians transitioning out of homelessness.

Bricks, Mortar, and Meaning

Each inch of RoseMary’s Place tells a story: a story of resilience, redemption, and reimagining what affordable housing can look and feel like. From the efficiency units tailored for comfort and privacy on the upper floors to the 24-hour staffed entry desk providing peace of mind at all hours, this is more than an apartment building—it’s a thoughtfully curated community.

Inside, residents will find laundry rooms, multi-purpose gathering spaces, a warming kitchen, and offices for on-site service providers, all created to nurture both independence and interpersonal connection. It’s a holistic approach led by the visionary NHP Foundation, in partnership with the ever-devoted Magnificat Houses, Inc.

A Roll Call of Heroes

The ceremony echoed with messages of hope and resolve, delivered by a diverse lineup of passionate changemakers:

Eric Price, President & CEO of The NHP Foundation

Derek Sellers, Deputy Director, HCD

Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Council Member, District D

Thao Costis, Executive Director, Harris County Housing & Community Development

Eva Thibaudeau-Graczyk, Director of Supportive Housing, NHPF

Jamie Bryant, President & CEO, Houston Housing Authority

Maureen Sanders, Executive Director, Magnificat Houses, Inc.

Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner

Jasper X. Crutison, Acting Field Office Director, HUD

Faith leaders from the Missionary Sisters of Mary of the Eucharist and the Missionary Sisters of Mary Immaculate were also in attendance, infusing the event with spiritual grace.

From Crisis to Community

Let’s be clear—RoseMary’s Place isn’t just about filling an urgent need for housing. It’s about creating a safe, dignified space where the city’s most vulnerable can not only survive but thrive. Through robust supportive services and case management offered on-site, residents are given a fighting chance to rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.

This development also makes a bold statement: Houston is serious about solutions. And while the crisis of homelessness is far from solved, RoseMary’s Place proves that scalable, sustainable progress is not only possible—it’s happening.

Why This Matters

Affordable housing isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. With rent prices on the rise and economic instability disproportionately affecting underserved communities, this project directly addresses housing insecurity in one of Houston’s most central neighborhoods. It’s a testament to what we can accomplish when city government, nonprofit leadership, and community stakeholders work together with heart and vision.

A Place Called Hope

As the ribbon fluttered to the ground and applause rang out across Caroline Street, a new chapter began—not just for the residents who will call RoseMary’s Place home, but for Houston as a whole.

At Houston Style Magazine, we believe in spotlighting stories that uplift, unite, and inspire. And on April 9, that’s exactly what happened. Here’s to turning keys, turning pages, and turning lives around.

For more info, visit rosemarysplace.com

