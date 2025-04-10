66-year-old woman hit and killed by train

By Stephen Cohn, Kendall Keys

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Union Pacific train hit and killed a 66-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon, according to Wauwatosa police.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the Wauwatosa woman as Wanda Faye Harris.

The train hit her near 111th and Burleigh streets around 3:30 p.m.

Wauwatosa firefighters rendered life saving measures, but the woman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Wauwatosa police said the woman was walking east to west across the tracks as the train was approaching. Police called the incident “non-criminal.”

In a statement, Union Pacific said the train struck a “trespasser,” and said the incident did not happen at the crossing.

Officials said no crew members were injured, and they will be offered support.

**It was originally reported that the woman but 67 years old, but the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said she was 66.

