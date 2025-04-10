🎉 Houston Area Urban League Throws the Ultimate Family Block Party Bash🎉

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – Get ready, Space City! The heartbeat of Houston’s community uplift is throwing one epic celebration you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) transforms 5202 Griggs Road into a block party for the people, where health, fun, and empowerment unite — and the price of admission? Absolutely FREE.

📍Pre-register Here – but if you just want to roll up and vibe, walk-ins are welcome too!

🎈A Block Party Built for You — and Your Whole Crew

HAUL’s 2025 Community Block Party is more than just bounce houses and beats (though yes, there will be those too!). It’s a power-packed afternoon designed to connect Houstonians with free health resources, family-focused activities, voter registration, and community-based inspiration that can uplift entire households.

Need healthcare guidance? Looking to connect with services that put wellness and wisdom front and center? This is your one-stop-shop, Houston-style.

🎧 DJ Drops, Dance-Offs & Divine Flow

We’re talking Zumba that’ll make you sweat, line dances that’ll make Grandma groove, and a live DJ spinning the hottest tracks to keep the energy high.

And don’t miss the soulful sounds of Poetic Prophet, a Houston-based Christian rapper whose lyrical fire blends faith, rhythm, and purpose. His message hits hard — and heals deeper.

🎁 Games, Giveaways, and Good Vibes

From kids’ corners to raffles and surprise giveaways, there’s a little something for everyone. Grab a gift card, win some swag, or simply leave with something priceless: knowledge, empowerment, and community love.

Need to update your voter registration before the next big election? No worries — HAUL’s got your back.

🤝 Powered by Partnerships That Care

None of this would be possible without the incredible support of community-minded partners like:

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan

Texas Children’s Pediatrics & Hospital

Episcopal Health Foundation

Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine

OST/South Union Health Improvement Partnership

National Urban League – All IN

Houston Area Urban League Young Professionals

Special appreciation goes to UnitedHealthcare for its ongoing investment in building a healthier, stronger Houston — one neighbor at a time.

📞 Need More Info?

Want to volunteer, donate, or just hype up your community circle?

Contact Felicia Jackson at fjackson@haul.org, call 281-220-6012, or head over to haul.org for the full rundown.

✊ It’s More Than a Party — It’s a Movement.

Houston Style Magazine readers, so come out, bring your kids, your cousins, your besties, and your neighbors. The 2025 HAUL Community Block Party isn’t just about fun — it’s about family, future, and fortifying the Houston we love.

See y’all on Griggs!

