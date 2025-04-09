Romantic rival: Jefferson Parish woman arrested for stalking, aggravated battery linked to Pelicans star Zion Williamson

By Fletcher Mackel & Nicole Via y Rada

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Sources confirm that a woman arrested and accused of stalking has been romantically linked to New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

According to sources, Ahkeema Love is accused of stalking a woman who was also romantically linked to Williamson.

Love is accused of hitting the woman and egging her house. She’s also accused of threatening the woman on social media.

Sources tell WDSU that the events unfolded at Williamson’s house.

Police say that on Monday, Love entered the victim’s house, grabbed her hair and hit her with keys.

Police report the victim had lacerations on her face and her fingernails were torn off.

Love then fled the scene and, according to police, was arrested on Royal Palm Drive in the Gabriel development, a gated community in Kenner known for its luxury homes with views of Lake Pontchartrain.

Love was in court Tuesday, where her bond was set at $50,000 for three counts of home invasion, aggravated battery, and stalking.

The judge also ordered Love to stay away from the victim and give up a pistol she owned.

Love’s lawyer Brian Capitelli had no comment to WDSU when asked about the matter, but did appear in court on her behalf.

The Pelicans 2024-25 season was again injury-wrecked for the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft as he appeared in just 30 games.

The 6-foot-6 forward played a career-high 70 games last season.

Williamson finished this season with 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.