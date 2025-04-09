Person severely burned in pump house explosion

By Cassidy Wixom

Click here for updates on this story

OAKLEY, Summit County (KSL) — One person was severely burned after a pump house exploded Monday.

About 9 a.m., a subcontractor employee was working on a newly constructed pump house for the city of Oakley, Summit County, when a fire and explosion occurred, the city said in a statement.

Oakley planning commissioner Jan Manning lives near where the explosion occurred and called 911. She ran to the fire and helped the man who was burned in the explosion until medical crews arrived.

The worker received severe burns on the face and neck and was flown to University of Utah Hospital. The city did not specify what condition the man was in.

South Summit firefighters and Wasatch County emergency crews extinguished the fire.

“It (the pump house) is still standing, but it looks like it is a total loss, from what I can see. It is too early to say what the cause of the explosion was, but that will be determined in the next few days and we will keep the area clear for the investigation,” South Summit Fire Marshall Jackson Coleman said.

The pump house was part of a three-year well project that was set to be completed in the next few months, the city said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.