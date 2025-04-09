Pair charged under ‘Lillian’s Law’ after dog mauls elderly woman

By Baileigh Sheffield

Click here for updates on this story

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Two Cameron residents have been charged with a second-degree felony under Lillian’s Law after their dog fatally mauled an 88-year-old Rockdale woman in December, authorities said.

Joel Rubio, 61, and Terri Ann Frank, 65, face charges of attack by dog resulting in death, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office. The charge is classified as a second-degree felony under Texas law.

The victim, Delores Woolverton, was killed in the attack. Officials said the dog responsible for the mauling was ordered to be euthanized, along with several other dogs found on the property.

Lillian’s Law, enacted in 2007, holds dog owners criminally responsible if their unsecured dogs cause serious bodily injury or death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.