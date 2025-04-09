New York man sues hospital after learning he was switched at birth over 60 years ago

By Jennifer McLogan

LONG ISLAND, New York (WCBS) — A Long Island man is suing a local hospital after he recently learned he was switched at birth decades ago.

Sixty-four years ago, Kevin McMahon and Ross McMahon, no relation, were born minutes apart at Jamaica Hospital.

Baby Kevin went home with Ross’s biological parents in Queens, and baby Ross went with Kevin’s biological parents to Long Island.

Kevin McMahon says he learned the heartbreaking truth through Ancestry.com.

“There’s no mystery as to what happened. Jamaica Hospital switched the babies and the DNA proves it,” Kevin McMahon’s attorney Jeremy Schiowitz said.

All four parents have since died.

“My siblings joked that, ‘You were the mailman’s kid'” Kevin McMahon says growing up, he was unloved by the adults in his life, and the puzzle was only solved when his sister suggested DNA testing.

“My siblings joked that, ‘You were the mailman’s kid. He doesn’t look anything like us.’ My younger siblings were fair-skinned, straight haired, blue eyed with freckles,” Kevin McMahon said.

Kevin McMahon says there was neglect and torment in the household. He says his paternal grandmother abused him and convinced his father Kevin was the product of an illegitimate affair, saying, “‘He’s not my son’s child.'”

“He believed he was raising somebody else’s child,” Kevin McMahon said.

His mother, Kevin McMahon says, suffered from alcoholism.

“[Jamaica Hospital] made one calamitous mistake, and it just changed the entire course of my life,” Kevin McMahon said.

“It would have changed the whole course of my life” After learning about the switch, Kevin McMahon found out his biological father had been a woodworker and his biological mother loved birds – both passions Kevin McMahon shares.

“I feel I could have shared so much with my parents, with my birth parents, but I didn’t get get to do that. It would have changed the whole course of my life,” he said.

Kevin McMahon also learned he has a biological brother named Keith.

Jamaica Hospital says they have no comment on the lawsuit.

“The hospital, when they are in this business, they are playing God. They should be held to a completely different standard,” Kevin McMahon said.

Kevin McMahon got a job in telecommunications, eventually married and has a 21-year-old daughter.

Ross McMahon is not involved in the lawsuit.

