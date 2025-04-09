Maine towns that cater to Canadian tourists worry about potential boycott

By Jim Keithley

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WMTW) — Canadian tourists have been visiting the Maine resort town of Old Orchard Beach for generations.

Business owners in Old Orchard Beach have relied on business from Canadian tourists for their survival. Many hotels and motels have French names, such as the Beau Rivage Motel, the Kebek Motel and the Alouette Beach Resort, in order to cater to French-Canadian visitors.

“Some people have been coming to the Alouette even before we purchased it,” said Fred Kennedy, who has owned the Alouette Beach Resort for 25 years. “They were children when they first started coming and now, they have children that they’re bringing to the Alouette. So those are very strong relationships.”

The Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce estimates 30-40% of the tourists that visit the town each summer are from Canada.

But there are now questions about whether those tourists will still visit following tariffs on imports from Canada and disparaging comments from President Donald Trump and his administration.

“I think Canada would be much better off being a 51st state,” Trump said.

Canadians said those comments were hurtful and left them feeling angry. There has even been talk of a tourism boycott.

“I think those relationships are going to weather this temporary friction,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said his reservations are pretty much on par. He said the Alouette has not received many cancellations, but the resort has gotten some angry calls and emails.

“‘You may not understand how angry I am – I’m not just a little bit angry – I’m a lot angry,’ and ‘I’m not going to come,’ so we have had those emails,” Kennedy said.

As the merchants and hoteliers get ready for another tourist season, they wonder if the full impact of all this has even come yet.

“I’m hopeful that between now and July, there will be statements of friendship, a renewed friendship that will come back,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he has weathered many storms over the years, from the COVID-19 pandemic to economic downturns. He now hopes his customers will overlook this political friction and make their way south this summer.

