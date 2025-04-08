Sale of Larry Lucchino’s $7.5 million Massachusetts home will be donated to charity



WBZ

By Juli McDonald

CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A year after his death, late Boston Red Sox president Larry Lucchino is still giving back to his community. The money from the sale of his home in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts will be donated to charity.

“There’s three rules in real estate: location, location, location. And this is the best of the best for Chestnut Hill,” said Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

The stunning estate offers a dream come true address for a baseball fan, or a buyer who likes the idea of making Boston better.

“I think many people in Boston and New England know my uncle Larry as a hard-charging baseball executive who was a fierce competitor, but he also fiercely loved helping people and giving back,” said David Lucchino.

Home listed for $7.495 million

Lucchino, the former president and CEO of the Red Sox, passed away one year ago. His magnificent Cabot Street home is now for sale. The asking price, $7.495 million, will be donated to local charities.

Lucchino’s is a legacy of generosity. The Red Sox Foundation was born during his time in Boston and has since raised more than $120 million for local communities.

He cared deeply for cancer research, making sure many millions went to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

And what used to look like a museum in the basement of his 9,700 square foot home, has all been auctioned off. More than 200 pieces of precious sports memorabilia sold to the highest bidders, with proceeds going to worthy causes.

“He planted many trees of which, the shade he wasn’t going to be able to sit under. But that was OK. It’s been a real point of pride knowing all that he’s done, but particularly in what he’s done to help people,” David Lucchino said.

