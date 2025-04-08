K-9 handler fired after mall incident; woman bit files civil suit

By WDJT Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — New developments Monday in the situation at Mayfair Mall that went viral online after a video showing a security dog latched onto a woman’s leg.

According to a Wauwatosa police report, the dog’s handler- Malcolm Ingram- told officers the dog was transferred to Indiana, and he was fired as a handler.

He was employed by Andy Frain Services, a company offering retail store security.

Reports detailed what an officer saw on security video, showing the woman – identified as Amirah Walls- trying to break up the fight and being pulled away by Ingram. Then, a minute later, charging toward someone while throwing punches.

The camera lost sight, but Ingram told police Walls tried to kick him. He fell and let go of the dog’s leash, and the dog bit her when she tried to kick him again.

According to Walls, she told police she was being attacked by someone and was defending herself when she was bit.

On Monday, Walls filed a civil lawsuit against Ingram, Andy Frain Services, Mayfair Mall, and Brookfield Properties.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.