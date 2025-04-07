Parkinson’s patients rock climb at special event in Brookfield

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — April is Parkinson’s Awareness month. Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive movement disorder that impacts around a million people in the United States.

To spread awareness, the Wisconsin Parkinson Association (WPA) held a special event at Adventure Rock in Brookfield.

It was quite an emotional day for some Parkinson’s patients and their families, as they told CBS 58’s Andie Bernhardt, they did something many of them didn’t think they could do, rock climb.

The patients got some guided help but pushed themselves to the top.

Both instructors and those climbing told CBS 58 that it has been an unforgettable experience.

Those with the WPA say events like this are important because exercise is crucial in treating the symptoms from Parkinson’s, and even potentially slowing the progression of the disease.

Some climbers said while it wasn’t easy, it was all worth it to be able to achieve a new goal, while encouraging others with Parkinson’s to do the same.

“It’s been exciting and scary at the same time. Not sure how difficult it was going to be. It was very very stressful, but I was determined to get to the top no matter what,” said Ron Scherr, Parkinson’s patient.

Despite his doubts in the beginning, Ron made it to the top multiple times and had a big smile afterword.

