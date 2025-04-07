Mother demands refund after viral video reveals charter captain’s disturbing altercation

By Blaine Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WBBH) — A mother, Shalon Smith, is seeking a full refund for a two-day fishing trip she booked with Captain Brock Horner for her son’s 16th birthday on April 14.

Shalon had planned to travel from California for the trip but now wants nothing to do with Horner after seeing a viral video of him involved in a heated altercation with another boater.

Shalon had made the booking months ago, excited to celebrate her son’s milestone. But after her son’s friend’s mom sent her the link to the viral video, Shalon began to have serious concerns.

In the video, Horner is seen in a confrontation over speeding and light usage under the Barron Collier Bridge in Punta Gorda, which escalates into Horner boarding another boater’s vessel.

Shalon had already paid $1,800 as a down payment for the trip and was set to pay another $1,800 on the day of the charter. However, after seeing the video, she attempted to reach Captain Horner multiple times via calls, texts, emails, and his website, but he shut down all communication. She then took to Facebook, feeling completely helpless.

Eventually, Shalon reached out to Horner’s attorney, who mentioned that there were “moving pieces” in the situation and advised her to follow up if she didn’t hear back in a week.

Other local boaters, including Logan Earwood, expressed disappointment, saying the incident was unnecessary and not worth losing Horner’s business over.

As of now, Shalon is still waiting for a resolution and refund. Authorities, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Punta Gorda Police Department, and the North Port Fire District, are investigating the incident.

Several local organizations have also severed ties with Captain Horner since the video went viral, including Fishermen’s Village.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.