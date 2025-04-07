Kayakers rescued from Kalamazoo River, officials warn of high water levels

By Kathryn Havrilla

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Michigan (WXMI) — Two kayakers were rescued from the Kalamazoo River in Allegan Co. Sunday evening.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the rescue happened off 32nd St. in Trowbridge Twp. They found two kayakers tipped over after hitting a downed log.

Deputies say the two people were treated for minor injuries and cold exposure.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay off the Kalamazoo River right now due to high water levels, cold water temperatures, and downed trees from last week’s storms.

