Brace yourselves for another round of severe weather as the potential for flash flooding stretches into Saturday

By KTBS Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Louisiana (KTBS) — Another day and another round of severe weather is pushing through the ArkLaTex. Saturday’s biggest threat appears to be heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. The Red Weather Alert activated by the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team remains in place. Thousands of SWEPCO customers remained without power Saturday afternoon, mostly in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas.

After a violent day of a string of suspected tornadoes pushing through the region toppling trees and causing scattered structural damage, rain continued to fall in the Texarkana area late Friday and early Saturday. Some areas have seen more than six inches of rain. Motorists are urged to stay off the roadways.

The Miller County Office of Emergency Management had to evacuate 60 people in Texarkana from a flooded apartment complex.

Multiple high water rescues were carried out by first responders in Texarkana, Texas. Mile markers 220 and 223 were closed early Saturday on I-30 due to flash flooding.

There are reports from viewer Cathy Hardin Harrison of an unconfirmed tornado in the Union and Line Ferry area of Texarkana, Arkansas that caused damage.

Earlier Friday evening, KTBS 3’s Julie Parr captured the dark clouds over I-30.

After nightfall, driving became even more treacherous. This video shows the flooding along I-30 near the Stateline Exit courtesy of Jaden Fretwell.

“Folks, if you don’t need to be out, please stay home. We have washed-out culverts across the county, downed trees, more than 10 power lines down, flooded roads—and the rain is still coming.’

‘Last night, a nursing home had to be evacuated due to rising water. Our first responders and road crews have been working through the night. Miller County OEM activated the emergency command center, and around midnight, I contacted officials in Little Rock to declare a verbal emergency for Miller County.”

A photo from Miller County Emergency Management shows damage to one structure on Union Road where there are multiple trees uprooted or snapped in half and power lines down.

Meantime in Upshur County, Texas, which was hit particularly hard Friday afternoon and evening, classes have been canceled Monday and Tuesday at Union Hill ISD while the community recovers from the storms.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.