Kentucky 9-year-old dies walking to bus stop after being swept away by floodwaters

By Alex Suckow

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WLKY) — A boy is dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Kentucky, police say.

Frankfort police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the Hickory Hills area.

They said the boy, now identified as 9-year-old Gabriel Andrews, was walking to a school bus stop when he was caught up in floodwaters.

“My heart breaks for the family,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a news conference. “And I hope everyone joins Britainy and I in praying for this family after such an unimaginable loss. It sadly underscores just how dangerous floodwaters can be.”

Andrews was student in the Franklin County Schools system.

After a search, Andrews’ body was found around 8:45 a.m. about a half mile from where he was reportedly swept away.

Neighbors told WLKY that children in the complex take a route to the bus stop that requires them to hop this drain, and it’s likely the one that swept him away.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.